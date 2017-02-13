‘Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Admits To Cheating On Catelynn Lowell — Was It With A Man?

Courtesy of Facebook

Oh no! In a bombshell admission, ‘Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra admitted to cheating on his wife, Catelynn Lowell, saying he ‘couldn’t resist.’ He claims he was ‘drunk,’ which means he isn’t sure if the person he hooked up with was a ‘her or him.’ Get all the details here!

Do we have another Teen Mom cheating scandal on our hands? Well, maybe. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were recently hit with infidelity rumors. “The MTV cameras have turned a blind eye to the cheating by this significant other of a OG Teen Mom because it doesn’t fit in the storyline for this season for the couple,” a blind item on the site Crazy Days and Nights revealed.

Much love ❤️ and a big #Fuckoff 🖕🏻to the haters 😎😘 but sooo much love ❤️ for my lovers!! A photo posted by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

And to address the issue at hand, both Tyler and Catelynn took to Twitter. “Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me. He’s busted,” Catelynn tweeted, but she was just joking. And her husband added, “Damn it! We really tried keeping that a secret too! Well I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist her/him… idk it was dark and I was drunk.”

Catelynn then posted a selfie with the following caption, “Much love and a big #F**koff to the haters, but sooo much love for my lovers.” (See it above!)

On the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, Tyler and Catelynn definitely experienced marital problems, so the rumors aren’t that far-fetched, but we’re happy to hear they’re not true. But could you imagine if they were? That’d be one dramatic season of Teen Mom OG!

