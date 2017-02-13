Mary Lee South: Tom Cruise’s Mom Dies At 80 Years Old — So Sad

REX/Shutterstock

How heartbreaking. Tom Cruise and his three sisters laid their mother, Mary Lee South, to rest after she passed away at 80 years old.

Tom Cruise, 54, has suffered a devastating loss to his family. On February 13 it was revealed that Tom’s mom, Mary Lee South, died in her sleep a week earlier, reports TMZ. A memorial service was already held for Mary after her death, which Tom and his sisters — Lee Ann DeVette, 57, Cass Mapother, 55, and Marian Henry, 52 — all attended together.

There is no word on whether or not Tom’s children, including Suri Cruise, 10, attended the memorial for their grandmother.

Mary raised Tom and his sisters in a number of places including Syracuse, New York and Canada as they moved around a lot for his father, Thomas Mapother, to work. When Tom was in middle school Mary finally left Thomas, who allegedly beat Tom when he was a young boy, which he opened up about in a 2006 interview with Parade. Although Tom was raised Catholic he eventually converted to Scientology, but it was never confirmed whether his mom, Mary, had also joined the Hollywood religion.

HollywoodLifers — Leave your condolences for Tom and his family in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.