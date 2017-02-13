Selena Gomez ‘Couldn’t Keep Her Hands Off’ The Weeknd At Grammys After Party

REX/Shutterstock

So hot! Selena Gomez may not have attended the Grammys with The Weeknd, but as soon as the show was done she was all over him at after parties. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how the adorable couple couldn’t bear to be apart at Rihanna’s private bash.

Love is still in the air for Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, as they showed off that their romance is going strong at Rihanna‘s private post-Grammys party at LA hotspot 1Oak. “She couldn’t keep her hands off of him the entire night and they shared a few kisses, but it mostly was other PDA that was more of a thing between the two. Lots of hand holding and touching and she was always embracing him and near him,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Selly wasn’t a stage five clinger though, as she let her man mingle yet crushed on him hard even when they weren’t together. “It seemed like he was able to do his own thing, but was always near her to make everyone know that he was protecting her. She had the goo goo eyes out for him all night. She would be looking at him while he was doing his thing lovingly. It wasn’t in any way a scene where they should ‘get a room,’ it was way more loving and really nice to see that they were having a great time with each other and it was very loving the entire night,” our insider adds.

The Weeknd didn’t stay long at the Grammys, where he nailed his performance of “I Feel It Coming” alongside Daft Punk fairly early on in the ceremony. That allowed him to bail to West Hollywood hotspot Catch where he hit up the Republic Records party to give props to his label. From there he met up with Selena at 1Oak, where they spent hours at a VIP table, dancing and singing along to Migos and other hip hop bands. It’s so cute that they made it known to all of their celebrity friends that they are definitely a couple.

