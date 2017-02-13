‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Jenelle Thinks Nathan Wants Her Back & David Becomes Furious

Courtesy of MTV

Jenelle may be pregnant with someone else’s baby, but that didn’t stop Nathan from sharing his hopes for a reconciliation with his ex on the Feb. 13 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2.’ Will Jenelle take Nathan back? Only over David’s dead body! Read our full recap below.

Don’t expect to see a Jenelle/Nathan reunion any time soon! Even though Nathan shared his feelings for a reconciliation with his ex on the Feb. 13 episode of Teen Mom 2, David became furious and he made it very clear that he wouldn’t let Jenelle go without a fight. Apparently, Nathan told Jenelle’s friend that he thinks they’ll get back together one day, but when he later talked to his own friend (on camera), he said they would never ever get back together. Was he just saving face? Either way, David and Jenelle didn’t seem to care how Nathan felt. They laughed about the situation, and David called Nathan a “little bitch.”

Elsewhere, Leah received some surprising news from Ali‘s doctor about Aleeah. Apparently, the doctor wanted to test Aleeah and make sure she doesn’t have the same gene that Ali has, which caused her disability. Leah and Corey thought she already had a test like that, but she didn’t, so they went forward with doing that. Also — Addie was misbehaving a lot this week. First, she spilled yogurt all over the car, and then, she ran in front of Aleeah on the swings, almost knocking herself out in the process.

Kailyn and Isaac BOTH started school this week, which meant Jo was forced to take Isaac for an extra night. Obviously he didn’t care, but it put some pressure on his relationship with Vee. Vee just wanted to make sure their daughter wasn’t put on the back burner, when Jo has to focus on Isaac. The argument didn’t really make sense to us, and we don’t think Jo understood it either. But he communicated with Kailyn and made sure that if anything were to change in the future with her schedule, they’d discuss it and try to figure things out in a better way.

Meanwhile, Chelsea celebrated her bachelorette weekend with the girls. And she also learned the gender of her baby, but wanted to keep it a secret from the producers. Unfortunately, one of her friends let the secret slip upon saying Chelsea’s baby would need “suspenders”.

