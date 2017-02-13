Solange Knowles Disses Grammys After Adele Beats Beyonce For Album Of The Year

REX/Shutterstock

Solange Knowles blasted the Grammy Awards after Adele beat Beyonce for Album Of The Year on Feb. 12, hinting that she supported a boycott. She even attached Frank Ocean’s Tumblr tirade, where he accused organizers of having a ‘cultural bias!’

Solange Knowles, 30, is taking a stand. Shortly after Adele, 28, shockingly defeated Beyonce, 35, for Album Of The Year at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, Solange made her opinions known with one simple tweet reading “wuddup frank.” She attached a copy of Frank Ocean‘s heated Tumblr tirade about the star-studded award ceremony, where he accused Grammy organizers of having a “cultural bias” and constantly allowing “faulty wins.”

The 29-year-old took to Tumblr to vent out his frustrations on the matter, posting a very detailed message to the show’s producer Ken Ehrlich, and writer, David Wild, after they criticized the crooner’s lackluster 2013 Grammys performance. Both of them claimed Frank decided to boycott the Grammys only because he was embarrassed over the way his last performance went. However, the “Thinkin Of You” singer made it clear he felt the exact opposite.

“Technical difficulties, blah blah. Thanks for the reminder. Very much appreciated. F… that performance, though,” he wrote. “You think that’s why I kept my work out of the Grammys process this year? Don’t you think I would’ve wanted to play the show to ‘redeem’ myself if I felt that way? In reality, I actually wanted to participate in honoring Prince on the show but then I figured my best tribute to that man’s legacy would be to continue to be myself out here and to be successful. Winning a TV award doesn’t christen me successful. It took me some time to learn that.”

Frank went into further detail, talking about what exactly bothered him the most. He also addressed Taylor Swift‘s win. “You know what’s really not ‘great TV’ guys? 1989 getting album of the year over To Pimp A Butterfly. Hands down one of the most ‘faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen,” he wrote. On the plus side, Adele sweetly snapped her Album of the Year Grammys statue in half to share with Bey, but to others it seems to be more about the principle.

