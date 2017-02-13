Courtesy of Twitter

We were so happy to see Selena Gomez partying it up after the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12th and she looked absolutely beautiful as always. Rather than go the traditional route and wear a gown, though, she kept things more casual in a denim jacket with a very telling message to Donald Trump!

Selena Gomez, 24, looked stunning at Rihanna’s Grammy Awards after-party on Feb. 12th and we’re totally shocked by her look! We expected Sel to show up in a gorgeous dress, but we’re definitely feeling this ensemble, too — her flowy white shirt, paired with a denim jacket was the perfect way to keep things casual and still make a statement. Oh, and the back of her jacket, which one of her friends also wore, read “God Bless Nasty Women.” Take that, Donald Trump!

Unfortunately, we didn’t get the Selena/The Weeknd red carpet debut we were hoping for, but there were photos of the pair arriving to another late night event in the same car together. Awww!

Even though we give the 24-year-old props for this year’s look, we’ll never forget her incredible 2016 Grammys attire. We loved her navy blue sequin gown last year — it featured two sexy cutouts on either side and a plunging neckline that showed off a ton of cleavage. This year. Sels went with something quite similar actually — she rocked blue sequins, again! She topped her look with with Christian Louboutin and an Eddie Borgo purse.

After taking a hiatus for months, Selena is back and better than ever. She has slowly been making her way back into the fashion scene and her latest outfits have been nothing short of perfect. The one thing we especially love about Selena’s style, though, is the fact that she’s always surprising us with new trends and you can never really expect what she’s going to wear, which makes it so fun to see what she shows up in — just like last night!

What did you guys think of Selena’s after party outfit — did you love it as much as we did?

