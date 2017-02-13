Rihanna Totally Ignores Beyonce’s Grammys Speech To Apply Lip Gloss — See Pic

Image Courtesy of CBS

The shade is real! Rihanna was totally unimpressed after Beyonce beat her out for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Grammys — and she proved it by ignoring Bey’s acceptance speech to touch up her makeup. Check it out!

Rihanna, 28, totally gave zero f***s at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12! Her album, Anti, was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the show, but she lost to Beyonce, 35, during the telecast. As always, cameras panned to all the nominees as the winner was announced, and instead of clapping for Bey, Rihanna was caught re-applying her lipstick and totally ignoring everything going on onstage in front of her!

Although she was up for eight awards at the show, Rihanna shockingly didn’t take home any Grammys this year. As for Bey, she won two trophies at the ceremony, but lost out to Adele in the highly-coveted Album of the Year category. The pregnant singer had a much different reaction than Rih, though — she kept her full attention on Adele as she accepted the honor, and was even brought to tears while listening to the speech.

Rihanna displayed a totally carefree attitude throughout the entire Grammy Awards, even breaking out a crystal-encrusted flask at one point and taking a giant swig! Was she that bored by what was going on!?

The one thing she did seem majorly excited for, though, was her bestie, Katy Perry’s, performance! Katy sang her new single “Chained to the Rhythm,” and cameras caught Rih in the audience dancing along and mouthing ‘YAAAS B****” during her pal’s set. Hmmm…we’re having a little trouble gauging Rihanna’s vibe at this awards show, but hopefully she had fun overall!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rihanna ignoring Bey’s acceptance speech? Do you think she was purposely shading her?

