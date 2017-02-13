REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry has friends (and fans) in VERY high places! During her epic ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ performance at the 2017 Grammys, BFF Rihanna was probably clapping the hardest out of everyone in the audience. Watch her adorable reaction, here!

Katy Perry‘s, 32, performance of “Chained To The Rhythm” got a standing ovation like no other! Everyone in the crowd went wild over her collaboration with Skip Marley (Bob Marley‘s son) on stage at the 2017 Grammys, including BFF Rihanna. This was the first time Katy had performed that song live, and she certainly did not disappoint. The stage was decorated with a rotating house that later turned into reflective mirrors. By the end of her show, the mirrors reflected the American constitution, with “We The People” at the top.

“Chained To The Rhythm” makes subtle digs at Donald Trump, which is totally appropriate since Katy wore a “Persist” arm band tonight over her white blazer. The one thing her song doesn’t address is any Taylor Swift conflicts. Sounds like Katy is taking the high road with that stuff, although she did admit that she “worked through some sh*t” while writing her upcoming album. “I just feel a little bit more conscious than I ever have,” revealed Katy to Variety. “And like kind of worked out some of my sh*t I had to get out.”

In case you missed the Grammys, let us just tell you that Katy totally blew us out of the water! She danced around in white sneakers, rose-colored sunglasses, and debuted an awesome new hairstyle. Usually a brunette, Katy dyed her hair BLONDE for the big night! As for the other performers, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Lady Gaga, and Beyonce also rocked the stage in dazzling outfits. Bruno embodied Prince, while Beyonce stunned in a gold dress that highlighted her growing baby bump. It was an amazing evening!

HollywoodLifers, how sweet is that video of Rihanna cheering for Katy?!

