Finally! #BachelorNation fans are losing their minds on Feb. 13 after the news was leaked that ABC has just cast their first African American Bachelorette, and it’s none other than ‘Bachelor’ contestant Rachel Lindsay! See their thrilled reactions, right here.
Feb. 13 is an important date in reality show history! That’s because it’s the day we learned who the first black Bachelorette EVER would be! Rachel Lindsay, a fan favorite contestant from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, was leaked as the next star of the female version of the show, and fans couldn’t be happier!
Rachel is a 31-year-old Dallas girl who is a bad ass lawyer. She’s fun, outgoing, spunky and down to Earth, and we love how much of a powerful woman she is! In her contestant profile, she reveals that if she could be someone else for a day, she would choose Michelle Obama, and she passed the bar exam on her very first try. What more could you ask for from the first African American Bachelorette?!
Of course, Rachel does need help in one department: love! She says that she’s been “focusing too much on her career,” which is her biggest regret to date. Luckily, now is her chance to find that love, even though it clearly doesn’t work out with Nick.
Fans are thrilled with the historic move, because there have been 33 season of Bachelor and Bachelorette with NO people of color — unacceptable! So when they heard the news, they made sure their approval was heard. Some people were even willing to start watching the show because of it, with one fan tweeting “I will 100% be watching the black Bachelorette and it is 100% because she’s black.” Others were more annoyed that it took so long (and we agree) “Wait… it’s 2017 and ABC has just casted its first black bachelorette? Happy for her but ABC should be ashamed, not celebrating.”
HollywoodLifers, do you think that Rachel was the right choice for Bachelorette? Let us know!
