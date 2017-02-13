Playboy Brings Nudity Back — Removing It Was A Mistake, Admits Hugh Hefner’s Son

Courtesy of Playboy, REX/Shutterstock

Playboy is featuring naked women once more. The latest issue of the magazine includes nudity for the first time since March 2016 and Hugh Hefner’s son took to Twitter to explain why. His surprising revelation also teases what fans can expect from the future of the iconic publication.

In a shocking reversal of a somewhat recent decision, Playboy is once again including female nudity within its pages. Hugh Hefner‘s son made the announcement Feb. 13 on Twitter, following the digital release of magazine’s latest issue. “Naked is normal,” declares the March 2017 cover story, in case you grab a copy without hearing about the change. And not only did he confirm the company’s return to its NSFW roots, Cooper Hefner also took the chance to reveal the ideology behind it.

“I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated,” explains the magazine’s chief creative officer, “but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.” Pamela Anderson, 49, graced the cover of the 2016 Jan./Feb. issue of Playboy, the last to include naked women. Exactly a year ago, the company explained away the controversial move because “times change” and America’s values weren’t as conservative as they’d been in 1953 (when the magazine’s first issue was published).

Cooper, though, was never a fan of the idea. He even went on record, with LA Weekly in July 2016, saying it was “a bad idea, the whole thing.” To point out how ridiculous it might be to consider nudity as anything but “normal,” the magazine’s social media pages have been sharing iconic images of naked women with t-shirts photoshopped in. See the edited-for-modesty image from Titanic above. The March 2017 issue of Playboy can be downloaded digitally now; physical copies hit newsstands on Feb. 28.

are you surprised Playboy is bringing naked women back to its pages? Do you think the taste-level will be any different than what the magazine used to be?

