Lil Yachty Fans Go Wild For His Performance With Carly Rae Jepsen In Target Ad

Dream team! Lil Yachty fans couldn’t get enough of his epic Target ad with Carly Rae Jepsen, since the two brought the heat with their swag-filled performance! The pair put their own spin on a remake of the ’80s classic ‘It Takes Two.’ Check it out!

Lil Yachty, 19, Carly Rae Jepsen, 31, and producer Mike WiLL Made-It, 27, joined forces for a seriously epic new Target ad, which aired during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. In the colorful music video, the unexpected trio reinvented the classic “It Takes Two,” immediately causing a fan frenzy over their collaboration. Several took to social media to praise their fresh style, with one enthusiastic person writing, “@lilyachty went hard on a target commercial.” Another added, “holy f*ck this lil yachty target video fyer,” proving it was a total hit to many!

That Yachty Target commercial a classic! Seeing his come up is something else! — BRGR (@CULLENBURGAR) February 13, 2017

@lilyachty went hard on a target commercial @KonitskiEric how do you not like him. — Adrian Arteaga (@adronart56) February 13, 2017

Some say over saturated, I say underrated @lilyachty — 🚯 (@AbrahamIskajyan) February 13, 2017

holy fuck this lil yachty target video fyer — Died Gang CEO Brain (@DiedBrain) February 13, 2017

I actually like that lil yachty target commercial — Sabrinaaaaa (@brinathomas318) February 13, 2017

The music video was chock-full of star power, having been directed by Roman Coppola and choreographed by Mandy Moore, who also lent her artistic vision to La La Land. It definitely hit home with a lot of viewers, especially those who were familiar with the original 1988 Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock hit song, “It Takes Two.” Lil Yachty and Carly definitely served up the heat!

Starting off in a Target store with fully packed checkout lanes, the red-and-white color scheme flashed as the dynamic duo sang their way through the ad spot. It featured all sorts of usual products, including emoji pillows, Mr. Clean products and the mascot Bullseye the dog! Carly even flaunted her spunky, short hair ‘do while showing off her undeniable vocal prowess!

Lil Yachty has plenty to smile about, since it was also his first time being nominated at the Grammy Awards for Best Rap/Sung Performance. At the star-studded event, he even showed off his edgy new rainbow grill, which continues to be a hot topic! The rapper lit up the stage tonight, performing his smash hit “Brocolli,” with D.R.A.M. He’s clearly on a roll these days!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving the epic target ad featuring Lil Yachty and Carly? Let us know!