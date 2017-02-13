Courtesy of CBS

Like all of us, Lady Gaga has a ‘Million Reasons’ to fangirl over Celine Dion. Worlds collided for the Super Bowl performer the night of the Grammys on Feb. 12, as she totally ran into her musical idol on the red carpet. Watch their adorable encounter, here!

Lady Gaga, 30, may not have taken any awards home tonight, but her dreams STILL came true! Even before the epic awards show began, the “Poker Face” singer ran into her hero on the red carpet and totally freaked out. Celine Dion, 48, was smack in the middle of doing an interview when Gaga waved like an overly excited school girl seeing her crush for the first time. Gaga gives the peace sign and waves goodbye with the look of love and admiration in her eyes. We can totally relate to the Super Bowl performer in this moment, as we love Celine just as much!

Celine Dion fangirling over Lady Gaga is all of us#GRAMMYs @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/X2bWANANY3 — Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) February 13, 2017

But don’t worry guys, the mushy gushy feelings were totally reciprocated! “I’m at the GRAMMYs and I saw Lady Gaga. So, what’s left?” replied Celine when asked about her favorite moment from the evening. Evidently Celine also made a lasting impression on Scream Queens star Lea Michele, who tweeted THIS on Feb. 12 — “Just met @celinedion I’m DEAD it’s going to be a good day.” Many celebrities were feeling the love tonight, including Adele!

In case you missed it, the English singer won MANY awards tonight for Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and more. When picking up the gold trophy, she actually bowed to Celine who presented the award for Song Of The Year. Yep, that’s right, Adele literally used her hands to praise the Canadian superstar, who was dressed in a deep V-neck green gown. Many fans were hoping that Celine would sing “My Heart Will Go On” at the Grammys, but watching her mingle with other A-listers was just as epic!

HollywoodLifers, how sweet is that exchange between Gaga and Celine? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.