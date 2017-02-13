Kylie Jenner Rocks Bright Peach Wig For Pop-Up Shop Opening

SplashNews

Kylie Jenner celebrated the opening of her NYC pop-up shop, and naturally, it required another hair makeover. Click ahead for more on her latest, peachy look, and get all the details on her chaotic Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop!

Kylie Jenner, 19, saved her boldest NYC beauty look for the opening of her NYC Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop on Feb. 13. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star traded in her dark locks for a waist-length peach wig as she stopped by her pop-up shop to greet fans that had been waiting outside in the cold for hours.

Kylie’s go-to glam team was behind her pop-up shop look, with Tokyo Stylez creating her bright peach wig. The super long wig included soft layers and Tokyo parted it slighty off to the side with a hint of texture to make it look more realistic. For her makeup, Ariel Tejada kept it classic Kylie with one of her own nude-pink Kylie Lip Kits currently on sale at the pop-up shop.

While making sure her store was fully stocked with Lip Kits, limited-edition collections and merch, Kylie has also been attending New York Fashion Week shows. She first popped up at Jeremy Scott, where she sat front row in a custom dress by the designer and her usual long, dark curls. Then, Kylie watched her big sis Kendall Jenner walk the runway at Alexander Wang, sporting a short, shaggy lob with bangs.

👑 MY TEAM! Can't BELIEVE the LOVE today!!!!!!! A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:18am PST

As Kylie got her peach hair ready, thousands of her fans gathered outside the 27 Mercer Street location just for a chance to be allowed inside the pop-up. And with the shop only remaining open while supplies last, anyone who is hoping to attend is going to need to make a move fast!

