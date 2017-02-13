Kylie Jenner Fans Flood NYC Streets At SoHo Pop-Up Shop: See Exclusive Pics

Courtesy of HollywoodLife.com

Kylie Jenner’s fans are creating chaos on the NYC streets! The reality TV star and makeup mogul is causing quite the frenzy at her Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop opening, with thousands of fans crowding the streets for a chance to shop one of her Lip Kits. Get all of the exclusive details, right here!

Kylie Jenner‘s fans are going crazy! The 19-year-old has been teasing details around her NYC pop-up shop all month, and the 10AM opening on Feb. 13 brought out a crowd of thousands hoping to gain access and shop her instantly-sold-out Kylie Cosmetics products.

HollywoodLife’s Beauty Director Dory Larrabee-Zayas stopped by the pop-up shop location at 27 Mercer St. to get the scoop straight from Kylie’s biggest fans. As you can see in our exclusive pictures, cops have had to block off the street, with more than 2,500 people gathered outside — some of whom have been waiting since 5:30AM.

Dory reported that only 10-12 people are being allowed to enter the pop-up shop at a time, and security guards have already had to turn away more than half of the line who braved the freezing NYC winter weather to wait outside.

In between sitting front row at New York Fashion Week shows like Jeremy Scott, Kylie has been posting Snapchats and Instagram pics from inside her pop-up shop as she made sure all of the finishing touches were just right.

Not only has Kylie promised special surprises for her NYC fans, but the pop-up shop (which will remain open while supplies last) will sell everything from Kylie’s classic Lip Kits to her limited-edition Valentine’s Day, Holiday and Birthday collections, as well as Kylie merch!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked so many people showed up to the pop-up shop? Would you ever wait in line for a Kylie Lip Kit?

