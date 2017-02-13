Kim Kardashian ‘Secretly’ Kept Outfits For North After Kanye West’s Closet Purge on ‘KUWTK’

Aw, this is the cutest! Even before Kim Kardashian had a daughter, the style icon was saving EVERY memorable clothing item she’s ever worn to share with her future little girl. And after Kanye West famously cleaned out her closet, Kim still never threw anything away — check out her epic collection here.

Although it may be a bit too early for spring cleaning, Kim Kardashian, 36, spent her morning on Feb. 11 organizing her extensive archive of the many outfits she’s worn over the years — and seriously, her collection is beyond impressive! Better yet, while she admitted to saving it all for the “memories,” most importantly, she wanted it kept pristine for her and Kanye West‘s, 39, daughter North West, 3.

Sharing a rare behind-the-scenes look at her massive collection of gowns and shoes over Snapchat in a series of videos, the reality star went through her racks of clothes and talked about certain special pieces. “Just all the things that I’ve worn,” she said, as she flipped through her designer dresses, which were all perfectly hung and labelled according to date and occasion.

“Remember all this stuff?” she asked before reminding her audience of some of the iconic looks. “Prince concert… look at this gown from the cover of Vogue from Alber Lanvin… my Met dress… I wore this to the Balmain show…”

“It’s all labelled,” she continued, taking us through even more racks. “I wore this in Paris once… Vegas on my birthday… Art Basel…. Jay Leno… Do you remember this Grammy dress I wore? This Elton John Oscar party dress? Golden globes party…” Wow, Kim literally saved it all! But it didn’t stop there! Kim also showed off some the clothing she’s NEVER worn.

“I don’t know if you can see but the best is the stuff I’ve never worn that was like, crazy made.” she said. “All this Balmain stuff…” Must be nice, right? She even hilariously alluded to a famous 2012 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in which Kanye took on the challenge of cleaning out her closet with her in order to give her a style makeover. Little did he know though, Kim never actually threw anything away!

“The fun part is I kept everything — all for memories,” Kardashian West said. “Even when Kanye thought he cleaned out my closet, I kept it all secretly for my daughter one day.” But since North’s only three, she didn’t seem to enthused by the collection that will one day be hers.

“Do you like all these shoes?” Kim asked her in one of her Snaps. “I saved them from you. Do you like them? They’re so glittery like Cinderella!” North responded, “Yeah, but mom, I [got to go] potty.” LOL! One day she’ll appreciate it.

