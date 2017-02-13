Katy Perry Admits She Worked Out ‘Some Sh*t’ Writing New Album: Over Taylor Swift Feud?

REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry seems totally refreshed after dropping the first song off her new album, and she revealed on the Grammys red carpet on Feb. 12 that she ‘worked out’ some of her ‘sh*t’ while writing it! Does that mean she’s totally over her drama with Taylor Swift? You be the judge!

Katy Perry seems to have had a makeover, both physical and mental! On the outside, she has traded her dark hair for an icy new look that feels more mature and a little edgy. On the inside, she seems more serene and grown-up. Katy explained her new demeanor to Variety on the Grammy Awards red carpet on Feb. 12.

“I just feel a little bit more conscious than I ever have,” revealed Katy. “And like kind of worked out some of my sh*t I had to get out.” After a quick chide from Ryan Seacrest for her use of profanity, she then covered her mouth and said “Oh sorry I’m live! I still didn’t stop swearing.” Too cute!

We can’t help but wonder if the “sh*t” she’s talking about includes her ongoing feud with ex-bestie Taylor Swift. In the past year, she’s made it clear that she still harbors a little bit of resentment toward her frenemy with little acts like supporting Kanye West and reacting to a diss from Taylor’s ex Calvin Harris.

Nothing in Katy’s new song “Chained to the Rhythm” seemed to be about Taylor, but maybe another song on the highly-anticipated new album has some more answers for us. We’re definitely waiting on the edge of our seats to find out! We would love to see these two get past their feud and make sweet music together.

