Kanye West Suffered Scary Memory Loss After Breakdown — Is It Coming Back?

This is just heartbreaking! Kanye West’s tragic 2016 breakdown was even worse that we thought, as he suffered frightening memory loss during his crisis. His longtime collaborator just gave an update on how he’s doing now and we’ve got the details.

So scary! We just learned some shocking new details about Kanye West‘s breakdown, including that he suffered memory loss after his eight day psychiatric hospitalization. His longtime friend and album collaborator Malik Yusef attended the Feb. 12 Grammys on Yeezy’s behalf repping TheLife of Pablo, and dropped the bombshell news. He told Popsugar on the red carpet that he recently “spent six or seven hours” with Yeezy talking about his recovery. “His memory is coming back, which is super good. He’s healing.” Holy cow! That is so terrifying that Kanye blanked out parts of his past during his crisis.

Fortunately, spending time with wife Kim Kardashian, 35, and their two kids North, three, and one-year-old Saint, has helped stimulate him mentally. “He’s spending time with his family. Saint is big and he’s walking and playing with toys, so that invigorates him,” Malik revealed. Aww, there’s nothing like the love of his precious family to help rejuvenate Kanye and help him get back on track emotionally.

While Kanye may seem out of the woods as he steadily improves following his Nov. 30 meltdown, he doesn’t yet have his juices flowing to create new music. Malik says Yeezy is, “not working, just going through processes.” It’s great that he’s taking his time to recover from that frightening period of his life. Kanye is such a workaholic that he needed to slow down a little, especially since he has his NYFW Yeezy Season 5 fashion show coming up on Feb. 15.

Hopefully he still has the memory of what a disaster his Season 4 showing was, where he rented out Roosevelt Island last Sept. and the show ended up running hours late, leaving models and guests stranded in the hot sun. This time around he’s holding Season 5 at Chelsea’s Pier 59 Studios, a much more sensible location where everyone from the models to the guests to Kanye himself should be much more comfortable without all that stressful spectacle.

