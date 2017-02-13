Joe Jonas Chops Off Famous Locks — See His Shocking New Haircut

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Joe Jonas has done the unthinkable — he cut his gorgeous hair! WE KNOW. Check out his epic transformation right here.

Joe Jonas, 27, has long been famous for his amazing do, so when he chopped off all of his luscious locks on Feb. 13 we just knew fans were gonna freak. Fortunately, Joe looks fine in the pic he posted to Instagram that revealed his MUCH shorter haircut.

In the shot, the “Cake By The Ocean” singer flaunts his sexy new buzz cut while surrounded by his DNCE band mates — Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee. Joe is wearing a white tank top and a necklace with a heavy duty lock pendant in the shocking pic, which only serves to accentuate his new bad boy look. Ow! Ow!

Joe has been famous for his hair ever since his Jonas Brothers days when he rocked out with siblings Nick, 24, and Kevin, 29, but now that he’s getting older it’s only natural for him to shed his younger appearance and that means getting a more grown-up hairstyle. But, sadly, not everyone is able to accept that our boy Joe is changing and reactions to the hairdo were mixed.

“THE BUZZ CUT IS BACK I REPEAT IT HAS RETURNED EVERYONE STAY CALM I REPEAT STAY CALM,” one fan commented on the pic. “WHAAAAAT. YOUR HAIR!!!!!!!!” another wrote. “IM SORRY BUT WHY DID YOU SAY GOODBYE TO YOUR HAIR,” another fan cried out. Clearly, Joe’s followers really like caps lock and really like his hair.

It is just hair after all, and we’re sure Joe’s girlfriend Sophie Turner, 20, likes what she sees! Although, she was recently spotted playing with his locks at Super Bowl 51, so maybe she will miss it a little bit.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Joe’s new haircut? Give us all your thoughts below!

