Disgraced Penn State Coach Jerry Sandusky’s Son Arrested For Child Sexual Assault

This is disgusting. Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky is currently in prison for molesting children, and now his adopted son Jeffrey has been arrested on similar charges. The 41-year-old was arraigned on Feb. 13, and his alleged crimes are appalling.

“Like father, like son” seems to be true in this unfortunate case. Jeffrey Sandusky, the 41-year-old adopted child of infamous Penn State football coach and child molester Jerry Sandusky, 73, has been arrested on Feb. 13 in Bellefonte, Centre County, PA. He is now facing child sexual assault charges, and the reason why is just horrible.

According to WTAJ, Jeff has been under investigation since Nov. 2016, when the child of his girlfriend showed his/her father explicit text messaged from Jeffrey, including some that requested nude photographs. The father then went to police, who looked into the issue and chose to arrest Jeffrey on Feb. 13. Jeff has been living with the child and his mother for the last five years, but after learning about the abuse, she kicked him out.

The apparently isn’t the only instance of abuse, either. The criminal complaint also includes the abuse from a second child, dating all the way back to 2013. Jeffrey is now prohibited from having contact with any minors, and is in prison with bail set at $200,000. His mother Dottie Sandusky was at his hearing with him.

This news is particularly shocking considering the fact that Jeffrey’s father Jerry is currently serving a sentence of 30 to 60 years in prison for 52 counts of sexual abuse of young boys he met through a charity organization. This happened between the years of 1994 and 2009, when Jeff was aged 18 until he turned 33. It is unclear if Jeff was ever abused by his adoptive father Jerry, or if he knew anything about Jerry’s abuse of other children, he it seems he has sadly followed in his dad’s footsteps. Our hearts go out to his young victims.

