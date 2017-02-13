Jay Z & Pregnant Beyonce Pack On The PDA In Grammys Crowd: ‘She Was Eating It Up’

Image Courtesy of CBS

Aw — Beyonce & Jay Z are serious relationship goals! During the commercial breaks at the 2017 Grammy Awards, Jay Z and Beyonce were totally flaunting sweet PDA, an eye witness told HollywoodLife.com exclusively.

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, could not have been any more adorable at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12! A source inside the Grammys told HollywoodLife.com that during commercial breaks, Beyonce’s performance with Prince from 2004 played on the big screens, and Jay Z couldn’t stop watching her!

“The second it came on Jay Z totally woke up; he was watching and loving it and telling her how sexy she looked and started rubbing her back and really packing on the PDA,” an eyewitness said. “The younger Beyonce was clearly turning him on. She was eating it up and loving watching it, while Jay was continuing the PDA!”

We’re not surprised the two were so lovey-dovey during music’s biggest night though. After all, they’re in full nesting mode as they prepare to expand their family! The two have reportedly wanted to add more kids to their brood for quite a while now, and it’s FINALLY happening for them — so it’s no wonder they’re bursting with happiness. “Beyonce is definitely overjoyed over her pregnancy,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY soon after she made the bombshell announcement on Feb. 1. “She and Jay Z have been dreaming of having another baby for years, and now they are having two! It’s twice as special!”

And, as evident during the Grammys, Jay has been doting on his wife ever since finding out the news. “Jay Z has been pampering Beyonce ever since they found out she was expecting again,” another insider revealed to us. “He has been showering his pregnant wife with gifts, flowers, her favorite chocolates, and even rubbing her feet every night.” Talk about the perfect husband, right? We seriously cannot get enough of these two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — aren’t Bey and Jay SUCH a sweet couple? Are you excited for them to welcome their twins later this year?

