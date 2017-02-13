Courtesy of Instagram

LOL! After CeeLo Green showed up to the 2017 Grammys in the most outrageous gold ensemble, the internet went nuts! Hilarious tweets and memes took over Twitter and Instagram, and Drake decided to join in on the fun. The rapper posted a hysterical photo of himself with a giant CeeLo chain around his neck! You have to see this!

Do Drake, 30, and CeeLo Green, 42, have beef? The rapper took to Instagram, Feb. 13, to put CeeLo’s insane gold outfit that he showed up to the 2017 Grammys in, on blast. Drake posted a photo of himself with an oversized chain of CeeLo around his neck and it was hilarious. “Me and my chain are just here to collect the trophies for ‘Work’ and ‘Anti’…howbowdah”, he captioned the photo. He was referencing his collaboration, “Work”, with ex, Rihanna, 28, which scored a Grammy nom.

CeeLo pulled up to music’s biggest night on Feb. 12 on a motorcycle. While his outspoken entrance caught the eyes of everyone on the red carpet, it was his bold fashion choice that really made heads turn. He rocked an all-gold outfit and he seriously looked like a movie villain with a gold helmet-like head piece. See his insane arrival, below.

Drake wasn’t the only person to poke fun at CeeLo’s gold fashion. He joined thousands of other social media goers who had the same idea about CeeLo. Some fans compared his outfit to the golden snitch from Harry Potter, Ferrero Rocher chocolate wrappers, and more hilarious objects.

Tell me why CeeLo Green looks like the Golden Snitch from Harry Potter #GRAMMYs #ceelogreen pic.twitter.com/4JMeqrXoFd — Johan Casal (@JohanCasal) February 13, 2017

Cee Lo Green forcin it tonight

this man look like The Thing from Fantastic Four #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/s4hAkJSN15 — Nas Hatton (@nashatton) February 13, 2017

If CeeLo was trying to make a statement with his gold get-up, he most certainly did. The singer’s outfit went viral on Twitter and Instagram and we’re happy it peaked Drake’s interest, because we got to see his incredible sense of humor.

At the end of the rapper’s caption on the hilarious photo, he wrote, “howbowdah” which happens to be the famous tagline of Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, 13, aka, the “cash me outside” girl. She shot to internet stardom after her bizarre behavior on Dr. Phil back in Dec. 2016 — Now, she’s the obsession of people everywhere.

