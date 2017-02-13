Drake: Will He Fill Jennifer Lopez’s Vegas Dressing Room With Roses For Valentine’s Day?

Courtesy of Instagram

Valentine’s Day is almost upon us, so will Drake be giving Jennifer Lopez a super romantic surprise? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s hoping he sends a sweeping gesture of his affection by showering her with roses.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, is a lady who loves to be romanced, and she’s hoping that Drake, 30, does something incredibly special for her when Valentine’s Day rolls around Feb. 14. “Drake is in the middle of his world tour and JLo is beginning her Vegas residency. So tomorrow will be a sad Valentine’s for the couple cause they will be on opposite sides of the globe and will both be working. But JLo is hoping Drake has not forgotten her. Jennifer is kind of expecting Drake to flood her Vegas dressing room with flowers and she is planning on sending him a special gift too,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Sadly the couple’s once hot romance is fizzling out because they are both married to work commitments these days. “JLo and Drake are pretty much over, for now at least. The two will not be seeing each other romantically anytime soon because the timing is wrong, not because they are not into each other. They are both too busy with work,” our insider adds.

Drake kicks off a two month European tour on Feb. 14 that will be keeping him an ocean away from beautiful JLo, who seems resigned that anything long-term between the pair just isn’t in the cards. “The soft split, because they were never very serious, happened about a week ago. It was then that JLo noted on Instagram that, ‘Timing is everything… if it’s meant to happen, it will.'” We were really rooting for Dray-Lo, as they were such an unlikely but incredibly hot couple. They’re also two of the hardest working entertainers in the biz, so it was almost inevitable that they wouldn’t make it in the long run.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that things have cooled off between Drake and JLo? Or do you think they were never meant to be?

