Christina Grimmie’s New Album ‘Invisible’ To Be Released 8 Months After Tragic Murder

Image Courtesy of NBC

Republic Records will release Christina Grimmie’s new album ‘Invisible’ on Feb. 17… eight months after she was gunned down in Orlando, Florida. Being an independent artist since Island Records dropped her in 2015, the news is a ‘dream come true’ for the deceased singer.

Christina Grimmie‘s second studio album, Invisible, will be released on Feb. 17, 2017. And although fans might be upset that the date has been pushed back from the original Valentine’s Day release, it is for good reason. Republic Records, a division of Universal Music Group, will spearhead the album under its mantle. It’s a coup for Christina in death, as she wasn’t able to release a full studio album on a major record label in life.

“As an independent artist,” the Twitter message begins, “Christina dreamed of a major record label distributing her music. That dream has COME TRUE for our dear angel… Universal Music Group, the world’s largest music company, will be releasing Christina’s new music under Republic Records. Because of this HUGE opportunity, Invisible’s 2/14 release date will be moved up a few days to 2/17 for #NewMusicFriday – when record labels release new music. We apologize for any inconvenience but wanted you to be FIRST to hear exciting news about Christina’s beautiful legacy! Spread the word… #CGforever #IWontBeINVISIBLE #Feb17”

It’s strange to think that Christina, who finished third on The Voice in 2014, had never released music on a major record label. After appearing on the singing competition series, she signed with Island Records. Aside from a slew of singles, nothing much came from that deal and she was dropped in 2015. That being said, she managed to release an impressive amount of music on her own. We’re sure this latest update will help raise the spirits of her family and friends, who will be able to see her life-long dream realized.

The news comes on the heels of fan outrage over the 2017 Grammy Awards overlooking Christina during its annual In Memoriam segment on Feb. 12. 27-year-old Kevin James Loibl gunned her down on June 10, 2016 following a concert in Orlando, Florida. The obsessed fan took his own life shortly thereafter. Her death has

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Christina finally getting her major label release? Will you be checking out her music on Feb. 17?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.