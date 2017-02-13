Camila Cabello Disses Fifth Harmony: It Wasn’t An ‘Expression’ Of Me ‘Individually’

Image Courtesy of James White for Seventeen Magazine

Camila Cabello opened up about her departure from Fifth Harmony in a new interview, and revealed that it was all about the music. Let’s just say that the girl group didn’t let the newly solo star ‘express’ herself! Wow! Read on for what else Camila had to say.

Camila Cabello, 19, has gone though a lot of changes since December 2016, when she announced that she would be leaving Fifth Harmony. Camila joined the incredible girl group in 2012, when they were formed on X Factor by Simon Cowell. Her announcement came as a surprise to Fifth Harmony’s devoted fans, and allegedly to the rest of the band — though Camila denies that last part.

Camila argues that her desire to leave the band was a long time coming, and it was all due to the fact that she couldn’t make the music she wanted to! “Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually,” Camila told Seventeen magazine in her first interview since leaving the band. “My fans are really going to know me from the music I’m writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul.”

The shade of it all! It’s understandable where she’s coming from, though. It’s hard to shape your own career when you’re in a group. Her sentiments reflect the same stuff that Zayn Malik, 24, was saying after he left One Direction. It seems like Camila has someone in mind if she decides to do a collaboration: her “songwriting crush,” Ed Sheeran, 25!

“[Ed is] incredible at putting love, emotion, and feeling into words,” Camila said. “I would love to see him go into a room and watch how he makes his magic. He always talks about how he loves making songs from the heart, and that’s something that I’ve pushed myself to do in my songwriting process, too.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Camila was being too harsh about Fifth Harmony’s music? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.