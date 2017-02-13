Bella Hadid Admits She’ll ‘Always Love’ The Weeknd After Split: He Was My ‘First’ Love

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid is finally ready to talk about her ‘public’ split from The Weeknd. Although her ex has moved on with Selena Gomez, Bella revealed in a new interview, Feb. 13, that she will always have feelings for her first love. The model admitted that the 2016 breakup weighed ‘very heavily’ on her. Get the emotional details right here.

Hopefully Selena Gomez, 24, isn’t reading this interview. Bella Hadid, 20, just confessed that she will “always love” her ex, The Weeknd, 26, in a new candid interview with Teen Vogue, Feb. 13. In the mag’s latest “Love” issue, Bella didn’t hold back when she dished on her “biggest breakups.”

Although her ex has moved on with Selena, Bella admitted that she will “always respect” him. “… I’ll always love him,” she confessed. “Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.” That is why we love Bella. Despite the fact that she’s reportedly bitter about Sel and The Weeknd, she knows how to remain a class act.

Bella and The Weeknd dated for over a year before they split in the beginning of Nov. 2016. Although their breakup was reportedly amicable, the young stars barely had any time to let it all sink in before they had to share the stage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Dec. 2016. Bella rocked her first pair of angel wings on the runway while her ex sang his sultry hits. Everyone went wild when the two seemed to share a special moment on the runway where he looked pretty mesmerized by her. Bella even admitted that although it was a beautiful moment, it wasn’t that easy having to share the spotlight with her ex. “The moment was affable and sweet—heroic even, considering the guts it takes to face an ex anywhere, let alone in your underwear with the world watching.” Wow. However, their brief stare wasn’t enough to get them to reconcile.

Not too long after the VS Fashion Show, The Weeknd was spotted out on a romantic date night in Santa Monica with Selena Gomez. The two were spotted displaying some major PDA while they kissed in front of the paparazzi. Then, at the end of Jan. 2017, they escaped to Italy for a Italian getaway, and they’ve been going strong ever since! Sel and The Weeknd even partied it up together at a Grammys after-party in LA, Feb. 12, and we EXCLUSIVELY learned that they have some exciting Valentine’s Day plans in the works!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and The Weeknd will ever get back together? Tell us below!

