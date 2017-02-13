Amanda Bynes Engaged To Long Haired Mystery Man? Fans Freak Over Cryptic Tweet

Courtesy of Twitter

Amanda Bynes may have found the one! A mysterious unverified Twitter account rumored to be run by the actress sent out several tweets on Feb. 13 announcing her engagement and fans are freaking out!

Amanda Bynes, 30, has been MIA on her official Twitter account for quite some time now, but another account that has been linked to the “What A Girl Wants” star has been tweeting up a storm! In fact, the person behind the account — who’s using the handle @PersianLa27 — just announced that Amanda is officially engaged to her long-haired beau Matt. So, congrats? We’re not sure yet!

The account sent out several tweets on Feb. 13 that all centered around the topic of Amanda and Matt’s new relationship status, each one more convincing then the last. “FYI I will be releasing photos of my fiancé Matt and I before RadarOnline does! Nobody will make money off of my name if I can help it!” the user tweeted, following that message up with another that read, “The very media that lied and destroyed me is now telling me to trust them. No thanks!” The account then tweeted, “I will be letting the world know how truly in love I am!” followed by a tweet with a pic of Amanda and Matt with the message, “World: my gorgeous fiancé Matt & i!.”

The user, speaking for Amanda, then posted two more pics of the “engaged” couple along with the tweet, “Matt V & I have been dating for the past 8 months and I couldn’t be happier!!! ❤️💘💋.” The mysterious account followed up that tweet with two more photos of the pair captioned, “We do not have an official wedding date as of yet but we are very much in love and very excited to share the rest of our lives together!💍💑.” Last but not least came a pic of a diamond ring along with a tweet that read, “I promise to love, cherish, honor, & obey for as long as we both shall live! Xoxo 💋.” Oh my!

@amandabynes's is A LIAR, her account is run by her mom, and I have proof😁!

-A — Oh, no u didn'T (@NorthWoodsDollA) February 13, 2017

@toddthepainter her real handle is @amandabynes but this account Persian has been saying she's her.. It's always been coy about posting pics — Michelle (@muzrush) February 14, 2017

@PersianLa27 why don't you use your verified account @amandabynes??? — Melania Trans (@HerSpice) February 14, 2017

@brand_091 @amandabynes Well, Amanda could easily then make a video saying Person IS her. End of story. — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) February 13, 2017

@brand_091 @PersianLa27 Amanda Bynes knows how to get in touch with me. Many ways. Persian is not Amanda Bynes. — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) February 13, 2017

Amanda Bynes is BAAAACK — ЯENATA (@relopsia) February 13, 2017

@amandabynes is just being silly — Oh, no u didn'T (@NorthWoodsDollA) February 13, 2017

Though the account hasn’t been confirmed to be Amanda’s, the official name on it did change from the Star of David symbol to “Amanda Bynes” while these messages were being sent out — however, it has since been changed back. Fans were freaking out over the big news, with many continuing to speculate as to whether or not the account is real.

