Adele & BF Simon Konecki Secretly Married — Calls Him Her ‘Husband’ At Grammys

REX/Shutterstock

HOLD UP, since when is Adele a MARRIED woman? The multi-award winner called longterm BF Simon Konecki her ‘husband’ during her 2017 Grammys acceptance speech. Was it just a slip of the tongue, or did they have a secret wedding? Here’s the scoop.

The 2017 Grammys were full of surprises, but Adele‘s, 28, mysterious love life may be the biggest shocker of all! During one of her acceptance speeches (we can’t remember which one exactly, cause she made like A MILLION), the English beauty referred to Simon Konecki as her HUSBAND. The couple have been dating since 2011 and share one child together, a son named Angelo. It’s not uncommon for two celebrities to run off and secretly elope in the Hollywood Hills, but we’d be totally heartbroken if we never got to see Adele in a stunning wedding dress.

We also noticed that Simon and the “Hello” hitmaker were wearing rings on THOSE special fingers. Adele wasn’t wearing a huge, sparkly diamond or anything — it was just a simple band, but that’s definitely telling of a secret wedding. As if that’s not enough proof, did you see how lovingly Simon was looking at his rumored wife? Every time Adele took the stage to claim an award for either Song or Album Of The Year, the bearded hunk couldn’t take his eyes off her — and neither could we! Her personality is so inviting, although it borders on being risky at times.

We’re speaking specifically about her George Michael tribute. We barely noticed any mistakes, but Adele claims she dropped the F-bomb in the middle of honoring the late “Faith” pop star. She immediately felt ashamed, and demanded to start her performance over again. This time without swearing. We LOVE Adele for having the guts to call out her error in the middle of a live show, and we know she made Michael proud! Way to go!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Simon and Adele had a secret wedding?! Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.