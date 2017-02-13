Adele Breaks Album Of The Year Grammy In Half — Sharing It With Beyonce?

AP Images

The 2017 Grammy Awards was basically a Beyonce and Adele love fest, but the ‘Hello’ singer may have taken their mutual admiration a step further by actually splitting her Grammy in half to share, ‘Mean Girls’ style! See for yourself, right here.

Adele, 28, and Beyonce, 35, are taking “women supporting women” to another level on Feb. 12! The two insanely talented artists were unfortunately pitted against each other for some of the biggest awards of the night at the Grammys, and Adele beat out Beyonce for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, AND Album of the Year. However, Adele clearly had some guilt about it!

The gorgeous “Send My Love To Your New Lover” singer couldn’t stop herself from gushing about Queen Bey in two of her speeches, even bringing the “Formation” singer to tears with her overwhelmingly kind words. There’s definitely plenty of love and admiration that the two share, but many fans think Adele may have shared something else as well — her Grammy Award!

Moments after the Grammy stream ended, photos surfaced of Adele clutching two halves of her broken Grammy, with a silly expression on her face. Of course, we don’t know for sure how the epic split happened, but those things definitely aren’t very fragile, so fans are wondering if she pulled a Cady Heron a la Mean Girls and intentionally broke it in half so she could share the award with her competitor.

Here are the best fan reactions to the shocking moment:

Adele when she broke her Grammy for album of the year so she can give it to Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/czwLp0dFwu — gabriel (@ewvolution) February 13, 2017

Adele broke her Grammy to share it with Beyonce HOW CAN YOU NOT CRY IM-#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Sj1TBXSbkL — cheskaㅤ (@tays5h) February 13, 2017

Wow! Adele broke her Grammy to give Beyoncé the other half (photos) https://t.co/jmjxsU0aG9 pic.twitter.com/wvESY7roIq — pop city (@the_Lilbird) February 13, 2017

Adele broke her Grammy to share with Beyoncé because she is an angel and she gets it. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/DwdFvXYvlh — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 13, 2017

THIS REALLY HAPPENED. Adele pulled a Cady Heron and broke her Grammy for AOTY in half for BEYONCÉ! #SpringflingQUEEN #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/XLE3OBVuWV — PK Creedon (@PK514) February 13, 2017

ADELE PULLED A CADY HERON AND BROKE HER ALBUM OF THE YEAR AWARD I AM SCREAMING OMFG pic.twitter.com/Gp8LqB3C2p — Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) February 13, 2017

Adele is really THAT bitch. She broke the fucking Grammy to share with Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/jUM00qWS4K — nañi (@pettyblackgirI) February 13, 2017

Adele broke her grammy to give Beyoncé the other half so they can share it… what a queen 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1L3fhl4qbe — Common White Girl (@girlposts) February 13, 2017

I can't believe Adele broke her grammy in half to give to Beyonce #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KRsekh2hSJ — ca$h money (@miashmariahu) February 13, 2017

Adele literally broke her Grammy to give Beyoncé half. I won't even split a cookie with someone. #GRAMMYs — Brielle Barbusca (@BrielleBarbusca) February 13, 2017

Adele continued to gush about Beyonce backstage, even saying “Like I said in my speech, my album of the year is Lemonade. So a piece of me did die inside, as a Beyoncé stan — not going to lie,” she gushed. “I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her. I felt like it was her time to win. What the f— does she have to do to win album of the year?” We don’t know Adele, we don’t know.

HollywoodLifers, do you think fans are right about Adele breaking her award on purpose to give half of it to Beyonce? Let us know!

