Adam Devine Returning For ‘Pitch Perfect 3’? See His Cryptic New Message

Adam Devine gave ‘Pitch Perfect’ fans one hell of a tease on Instagram. The actor’s new video stands in stark contrast to Skylar Astin’s Dec. revelation that the Treblemakers would not return for the musical saga’s third round. See for yourself, right now!

Adam Devine, 33, gave us the ultimate tease on Feb. 13, implying he might be involved with the upcoming sequel Pitch Perfect 3. If you follow the Workaholics star on Instagram, you might have noticed his latest “stories” update. Made up of six clips, the collection includes a moment with “Pitch Perfect 3” stamped across the screen in bright pink letters.

“On the road again,” sings Adam badly from the backseat of a moving car. He’s also dressed super casual, unlike his Perfect character Bumper. You can also hear the cameraman laughing in the background. What you won’t be laughing about… is the fact that he clearly isn’t on a movie set. And the farms in the background make us even more sure that he isn’t in Atlanta, where the movie is being shot.

What we can gather is Adam took the videos in between stops on his Weird Life Tour. He specifically mentions being at Illinois Wesleyan University in the first clip, which hosted the actor at its Shirk Center on Feb. 12. And from the happenings in the others, it is pretty clear filming a new movie is not high on his priority list.

The display seemingly corroborates Skylar Astin’s revelation that the Treblemakers would not be included in the musical franchise’s second sequel. “They seem to be taking the story in a different direction,” he tweeted in Dec. 2016. What we do know about the upcoming film is that the ladies have already reunited and Timeless star Matt Lanter will be in it. Whether or not he’s a love interest to Anna Kendrick‘s Beca is anyone’s guess.

HollywoodLifers, did you see Adam’s Instagram story? What do you make of his Pitch Perfect 3 tease?

