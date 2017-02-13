2017 Grammy After Parties Photos — Rihanna, John Legend & More Celebrate

REX/Shutterstock

IT’S PARTY TIME! Now that the 2017 Grammys have come to an end, it’s time for all the hottest celebrities to let their hair down, grab a cocktail (or five), and hit the dance floor. Don’t have an invitation to the best bashes? Relax, cause we’ve got the pictures!

If there’s anyone who knows how hard it is to crash a Hollywood party, it’s US! We’d give anything to watch celebrities mingle, laugh, drink, and dance with each other in person, but for now, we’re giving YOU an inside look at what goes down after the 2017 Grammys.

Here’s everyone who’s throwing a bash the night of Feb. 12 — Universal Music Group at the Ace Theater, Sony Music at the Bel-Air Hotel, Warner Music Group at Milk Studios, Republic Records & FIJI Water at Catch LA, Red Light at The Mondrian, Def Jam at a private home, Citi Sound Vault featuring Metallica at the Hollywood Palladium, and GQ at Chateau Marmont. But who knows, there are probably plenty of after AFTER parties we don’t know about!

Most of our favorite celebrities kept quiet about their after-party plans, but if there’s food involved, you know Chrissy Teigen is coming! The model, along with hubby John Legend, kicked back with some snacks and beverages, while Hollywood pals Russell Wilson and Ciara hit the red carpet at a different event.

As for Rihanna, who was caught drinking out of a diamond-encrusted flask during the show, kept the party going! The “Work” singer hit the town in the same outfit she wore to the Grammys and looked to be having the time of her life! Many fans were disappointed that Selena Gomez skipped the event, but a fan-based Twitter page suggest she’s at one of the parties, dancing in white high heels. Looks like so much fun!

HollywoodLifers, which after-party sounds the most fun to YOU?!

