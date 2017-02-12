Grammys Live Stream — Watch The 2017 Grammy Awards Online Free

REX/Shutterstock

Grab your popcorn and crank up the volume, because it’s time for the 2017 Grammy Awards! From Beyonce and her twins to mega duets, the annual awards show on February 12 will never have a dull moment. You won’t want to miss a moment, and that’s why HollywoodLife.com has hooked you up with a live stream! Click through to watch music’s biggest night!

Guys — tonight is going to be amazing! The best and brightest in the music industry are flocking to Los Angeles for the 2017 Grammy Awards on February 12, either to collect their well-deserved awards, stun us with amazing performances, or just take in some of the drama that’s bound to happen! The show begins at 8:00pm ET, so don’t miss a single second!

The question on everyone’s lips: will Beyonce be performing at the Grammys? The Lemonade genius, 35, is up for a series of awards, including Album of the Year, so she’ll definitely be there to take home a little piece of glory. But performing? Those plans were in place before she revealed that she was pregnant with twins on February 1! Bey’s reportedly working overtime to revamp her performance and its choreography, because it’s probably going to be hard to dance with a baby bump. We’re so excited for her appearance; it’s the first time we get to see the babies!

The night is jam packed with insane performances, too. While it hasn’t been revealed what they’re all singing, tons of top artists are doing duets! And the match-ups are a little different than you’d expect. But we can’t wait to see people like Lady Gaga and Metallica, Katy Perry and Skip Marley, The Weeknd and Daft Punk — and hopefully Beyonce!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Grammys? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.