Chelsea Vs. Burnley FC Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

At this point, can anyone stop Chelsea from running away with the Premier League championship? The Blues are sitting pretty on top of the table, and look to rack up another victory when they play Burnley FC on Feb. 12, so tune in to see what goes down!

Going into this game, there are exactly 30 points between first place Chelsea (59) and 12th place Burnley FC (29), so it’s no surprise that the Blues are going to be the heavy favorites in this match with the Clarets. If there’s any good news, it’s that Burnley will have a home field advantage, as the Pensioners are headed to Turf Moor for this match. The game is set for 8:30 AM ET, so start the day right with some sport.

Since the Clarets are sitting just outside the top 10, they’re in no risk of being relegated down to the Championship league. Yet, with only nine victories under their belt, Burnley’s not really going to make a run for the EPL title, now are they? Still, they could play spoiler by tripping up Chelsea, who are nine points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur. A Blues loss and a Spurs win could cut that lead dramatically.

A victory is still plausible, according to Burnley’s defender Michael Keane, 24. “We believe we can beat Chelsea,” he told Metro. “Our home form has been believable. They are in for a tough game. They have a lot of great players in good form. It will be tough buy when we are at home in front of our own fans, we have that believe we can beat anyone. We showed that against Liverpool.”

David Luiz and Eden Hazard may not be able to make this game, as Chelsea’s manager, Antonio Conte, 47, admitted that his two players have been playing through the pain, per the Evening Standard. With this match against a non-threat, Chelsea might rest them. As for the Clarets, Steven Defour, 28, is likely out due to a hamstring while Dean Marney, 33, and Kevin Long, 26, are hurt. Jeff Hendrick, 25, is serving a three-game ban, so don’t expect to see him play, either.

Do you think Chelsea is going to win the Premier League this season, HollywoodLifers? If not them, who do you think will usurp the Blues?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.