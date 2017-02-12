BAFTAs Live Stream — Watch The 2017 Awards Show Online

Courtesy of The BAFTAs

The 2017 British Academy Of Film And Television Awards are here, and we’re so excited! We can only imagine you are too, so HollywoodLife.com is providing you with a live stream video (below) so you don’t miss a single moment of the Feb. 12 awards show, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The show will air from 4-6pm ET.

As always, the BAFTAs will be honoring a lot of the same actors you’ll see competing with each other at the 2017 Academy Awards. So stars like Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Michelle Williams and more will likely be on hand to potentially receive awards for their roles in La La Land, Fences, Manchester By The Sea and more!

It’s obviously going to be a very fun night and we can’t wait to witness all the action! We hope it’s just as good as the red carpet was. The stars that walked brought all their usual glamour and more, with Amy Adams, Meryl Streep and more looking absolutely amazing as they made their way to Royal Albert Hall!

Plus, did we mention Stephen Fry will be hosting the show for the 12th time in a row? That should be fun!

HollywoodLifers, what BAFTAs moment are you most excited for? Tell us how you feel below!

