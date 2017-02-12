Viola Davis Stuns In Strapless Blue & Purple Gown At 2017 BAFTA Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Talk about a head turner! Viola Davis took on the red carpet at the 2017 BAFTA Awards and proved that no cold weather was going to stop her. She rocked a strapless, blue gown and looked flawless!

Talk about take a chance! Viola Davis, 51, took the carpet by storm at Royal Albert hall in London, wearing a strapless dress with different shades of blues and purples. She carried a blue and silver clutch to match, and rocked a dark red lip.

Viola is nominated for Best Supporting Actress and up against Hayley Squires in I, Daniel Blake, Michelle Williams in Manchester by the Sea, Naomie Harris in Moonlight and Nicole Kidman in Lion.

“It’s exciting, shocking, surprising,” she told People magazine on the red carpet. “I’m having the best time. Whenever I come to London, I feel I’ve been invited to the best party. I’m always surprised I’m invited to this.”

If she does take home the award at the BAFTAs, there’s a chance she could get political, as that has been the theme in the past. “I feel great about it,” she told the magazine about the theme of the recent award shows. “I feel like it’s everyone duty and privilege to speak out against political injustice.”

The night before the BAFTAs, Viola took home the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Fences. “This isn’t us as ‘magical’. This is us, as we’ve lived,” Viola said during her acceptance speech.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Viola’s dress?

