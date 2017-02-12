The Weeknd Splurges On ‘Exquisite’ Gifts Ahead Of Valentine’s Day — For Selena Gomez?

SplashNews

We just EXCLUSIVELY discovered who The Weeknd was buying gifts for while shopping at Cartier in Beverly Hills on Feb. 10! One item was for his mother, and the other was for… Selena Gomez? You’ll just have to keep reading to find out!

“The Weeknd bought two items of absolutely exquisite jewelry — one was for his mother, and he didn’t say who the other was for. But, both items were from the women’s range,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Very interesting, right? It seems pretty obvious that the other item is most likely for his new love, Selena Gomez. And if that’s the case, which we think it is, it sounds like Selena is going to be one very happy woman come Valentine’s Day. An “exquisite” piece of jewelry must have a ton of diamonds on it! Don’t you think? Regardless, we can only imagine Selena would love anything The Weeknd gave her.

As we previously told you, their relationship is going strong, and The Weeknd can’t get over how amazing Selena is. “He’s loved how supportive and loving she is and how she’s selfless when it comes to him and others who are important in her life,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He believes he hit the jackpot with Selena and he didn’t have to gamble his whole life to find her.”

No wonder he wants to shower her with gifts this Valentine’s Day! They’re only a couple months into their relationship, but perhaps they each found their soul mate.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel? Do you think The Weeknd bought jewelry for Selena Gomez? Tell us below!

