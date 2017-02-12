Taylor Swift Fans Rally: Slam Frank Ocean For Grammys Attack — See Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

Frank Ocean went after Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ Grammy win and said it should have gone to Kendrick Lamar and Tay’s fans are not happy about it.

Yikes! Frank Ocean, 29, shared some fiery thoughts about Taylor Swift‘s 1989 album win at the Grammys in 2016. Now Taylor’s fan are firing back at the Blonde artist. Frank thought the win should have gone to Kendrick Lamar for his album To Pimp A Butterfly.

“Kinda over the attacks on Taylor Swift,” one fan tweeted, “she doesn’t come out and say anything about others winning awards. It’s getting old.” More fans came to Tay’s defense. Another took to Twitter and said, “This drag Taylor Swift on a daily thing is getting way outta hand. And its so damn extra and annoying. Don’t bash others to make a point.” The same user tweeted again, “Imagine Taylor Swift ranting for Red not winning Album Of The Year to Daft Punk. She didn’t, she tried harder on 1989 and won. Effort works.”

Frank shared his thoughts on Tumblr and took issue with Taylor’s win and his 2013 Grammy performance. ““You know what’s really not ‘great TV’ guys? “1989” getting album of the year over “To Pimp A Butterfly”. Hands down one of the most ‘faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen,” he wrote. “Believe the people. Believe the ones who’d rather watch select performances from your program on YouTube the day after because your show puts them to sleep.”

He responded to the Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild, who said “we executed his vision knowing that it was faulty,” about his performance. They claimed they tried to warn Frank and his management to no avail. “F… that performance, though. You think that’s why I kept my work out of the Grammys process this year? Don’t you think I would’ve wanted to play the show to ‘redeem’ myself if I felt that way? In reality, I actually wanted to participate in honoring Prince on the show but then I figured my best tribute to that man’s legacy would be to continue to be myself out here and to be successful. Winning a TV award doesn’t christen me successful. It took me some time to learn that,” Frank wrote. Whoa, those are some strong words.

