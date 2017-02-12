Click to Skip Ad
Taraji P. Henson Rocks Pretty Mauve Lip & Sleek Bob At The Grammys

Sun, February 12, 2017 8:38pm EST by Add first Comment
Taraji P Henson Grammys Hair Makeup
AP Images
53 Photos

Taraji P. Henson looked like a goddess at the Grammys! The ‘Empire’ star’s minimal makeup and sleek bob were so on point. Cookie Lyon would be so proud!

Taraji P. Henson, 46, kept things simple with her hair and makeup at the Grammys and looked absolutely flawless. The Empire star rocked a light pink matte lip and a gorgeous bronzed cheek. Her hair was slicked back behind her ears into a sleek bob.

Celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff posted an Instagram video of Taraji getting ready for the big show. “The calm before the storm #pregrammy #bts getting @tarajiphenson getting a glow with @Glossier #haloscope in Topaz stay tuned for @Grammys#GetTheLook,” she wrote.

See More Pics Of Best Grammys Beauty

Taraji will be presenting with the likes of Nick Jonas, John Travolta, Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Thomas Rhett, and more.

Taraji always looks fantastic on the red carpet, but she made us do a double take when she rocked a whole new ‘do at the SAG Awards. The actress showed off her new chic bob, but her look had a bit of an edge. She had the left side of her head partially shaved!

Taraji is taking over Hollywood, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. The star’s new movie, Hidden Figures, recently won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture. The film was also nominated for a number of Academy Awards, but Taraji was unfairly snubbed.

There is still a little over a month left until Empire returns with new episodes, and we can hardly stand it. A brand-new trailer debuted during Super Bowl LI and featured Cookie beating up Lucious with a baseball bat! Empire returns March 22.

Music lovers can catch the show online with CBS All-Access (after they enter in their cable information). CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE 2017 GRAMMYS LIVE STREAM.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Taraji’s beauty at the Grammys? Let us know!

