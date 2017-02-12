BAFTAs Host Stephen Fry Blasts Donald Trump As A ‘Blithering Idiot’ After Meryl Streep Dig

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! Stephen Fry had some choice words about the President during the EE British Academy Film Awards on Feb. 12 and you’re going to be shocked at what he said!

Stephen Fry certainly did not hold back his thoughts about President Donald Trump, 70, during the EE British Academy Film Awards aka the BAFTAs. The host of the awards show made clear what he felt as he repeatedly made jokes about the President of the United States. “Now I look down on row after row of the most overrated people on the planet,” he said.

"…one of the greatest actresses of all time – only a blithering idiot would think otherwise – Meryl Streep!" Classy Trump drag #EEBAFTAs — Sarah Jennifer (@MsSarahJennifer) February 12, 2017

Stephen kept joking about Meryl Streep getting called “overrated” by President Trump after her rousing speech at the Golden Globes. He introduced the actress as, “one of the greatest actresses of all time – only a blithering idiot would think otherwise – Meryl Streep!” LOL!

President Trump has certainly faced his share of criticism since he assumed the presidency in Jan. The day following his inauguration the Women’s March protest took place across the country and around the world with over 500,000 showing up in Washington D.C. Many celebrities, including America Ferrera, 32, gave impassioned speeches. “We will not give our rights to safe and legal abortions, we will not ask our LGBTQ families to go backwards, we will not go from being a nation of immigrants to a nation of ignorance,” the actress said.

The Hadid sisters Bella, 20, and Gigi, 21, even got out to protest the President’s executive order on immigration on Jan. 29. The girls held up a powerful sign that read, “We are all Hundus, Buddhists, Muslims, Atheists, Christians, Jews,” her signed proclaimed while highlighting certain letters in each word to spell out HUMANS.” TK certainly echoed similar sentiments with their speech at the BAFTAs.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about TK’s speech? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.