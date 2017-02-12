‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Leaked Photo Gives First Glimpse At Klingons & Trekkies Go Wild

Courtesy of Paramount Television

It looks like they are boldly going there. A leaked photo is giving Trekkies everywhere a sneak peek at what Klingons will look like when ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ premieres later this year — and not everyone is happy about it. Check out the alien race right here!

Okay, Trekkies, are you ready for some big news? We got our first sneak peek at the Klingons in full makeup and wardrobe in the upcoming series Star Trek: Discovery, thanks to a leaked photo which is believed to have been taken by someone working on the set of the new show. The person who posted the photo on Feb. 11 said a friend is, “currently working on the set for Star Trek: Discovery,” according to Trek News.

“Hanging out with my new Klingon Crew today on the set of the new #startrek,” the caption of the photo (originally posted to both Instagram and Facebook) reads, leading us to believe the person who snapped the pic is playing a Klingon themselves.

If this really is the look of the Klingon crew, then it’s a huge leak because the alien race will play a big part in Star Trek: Discovery. Chris Obi, Shazad Latif and Mary Chieffo will play the most prominent Klingons in the series, which is set will premiere later this year with a special on CBS, with the remaining episodes available for streaming exclusively on CBS All Access. The show is currently being filmed at Toronto’s Pinewood Studios, where the leaked pic was believed to have been taken.

Some fans are taking issue with the photo, not believing it to be real because of how different the Klingons look from previous iterations. “What happened to them? They look bizarre!” one Twitter user wrote. “eww. Maybe they transitional Klingon? The augment virus?” another tweeted. “that does not explain the spikes on there backhead,” another fan wrote in response. If this really is how the new Klingons look, it’s gonna take fans some time to warm up to them!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new Klingons? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.