Selena Gomez Skips Out On The Grammys & Fans Are Not Happy — See Tweets

After weeks of hype surrounding Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s first major public appearance at The Grammys, Selena was a no-show, and fans were not pleased.

Selena Gomez, 24, was expected to be on The Weeknd’s arm at the 59th Grammy Awards. After weeks of anticipation and waiting for the two to make their first public appearance as a couple, Selena skipped out on the whole thing! Not only was The Weeknd probably bummed that his GF wasn’t there to watch him perform at the Grammys, but also Selena’s fans were super upset that she was a no-show! Still, rumors are floating around that the “Hands To Myself” singer will show up at an after-party with her boo. Even so, fans did not hold back on social media to express their disappointment in Sel’s absence.

“What are the Grammys without Selena Gomez ??” one Selanator tweeted. “LITERALY only watching the Grammys wishing selena gomez would show up,” wrote another.

Here are some others that will have you really wishing Selena made an appearance:

Beyoncé's unborn twins have performed at the Grammys more than Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/AxeySo5Uoh — ㅤㅤㅤ (@vaIcyon) February 13, 2017

The #grammys are always so much better when the queen @selenagomez is there. 😍😭 #selenagomez — My Role Model (@Thanksselena__) February 13, 2017

Thought Maren Morris was Selena Gomez for a minute….speaking of, where is bae??? #GRAMMYs — Kaylynn Emerson (@KayMackkkk) February 13, 2017

is it even something if selena gomez or one direction are not a part of it? #GRAMMYs — d (@gomeztylinson) February 13, 2017

Selena probably didn’t come to The Grammys because she was neither performing nor nominated. However, there was hope she would come to support The Weeknd in her performance. Sel and her boyf have been spotted together in recent weeks on numerous occasions! From their romantic Italian getaway to a fun game night at Dave & Busters, things are definitely heating up between the two! Abel was just spotted shopping in a Beverly Hills Cartier, and we know he loves to give Sel gifts!

Just hours before the Grammys, Selena’s new song, “Feel Me,” leaked online. Way to make an entrance! While Selena has performed the song live, no studio album has been released. She and Kygo have also been teasing a collab on various social media accounts and are expected to release it within the next few weeks. Fingers crossed this means a new album is coming along — hopefully with a Weeknd collab!

HollywoodLifers, are you upset Selena didn’t show up at The Grammys? Let us know!

