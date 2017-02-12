Quentin Moses Dead: Former Miami Dolphins Defensive End Dies in House Fire At Age 33

REX/Shutterstock

Quentin Moses, a former Miami Dolphins player, tragically passed away on Feb. 12 in a house fire that also killed a woman and her daughter, according to a shocking report. He was only 33-years-old. Click inside for all of the heartbreaking details.

Former Dolphins defensive end Quentin Moses sadly died in a house fire at the young age of 33 on Feb. 12, according to ESPN. Police officials said the fire began at around 6 a.m. ET. and it eventually engulfed the Monroe, Georgia home. Andria Godard, 31, and her young daughter, Jasmine Godard, 10, were also tragically found dead on the scene. Quentin was unconscious when he was located by firefighters and he later passed away after being taken to the hospital.

You will forever be remembered for your love for the game of football and your love for young adults. Rest in Peace Coach Moses. We love you pic.twitter.com/C9Wdor82hL — Reinhardt Football (@R_U_Football) February 12, 2017

Very saddened to learn of the tragic death this morning of Quentin Moses. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time. — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) February 12, 2017

Quentin played as a rushing linebacker for four seasons on the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. He was a standout player at the University of Georgia and was drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft, however he never ended up playing for Oakland. For the past five seasons, Quentin has been serving as the assistant coach for Reinhardt University.

The Reinhardt team took to social media to mourn Quentin’s death, posting a sweet tribute statement. It read, “You will forever be remembered for your love for the game of football and your love for young adults. Rest in Peace Coach Moses. We love you.” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart, 41, also shared his condolences. He wrote, “Very saddened to learn of the tragic death this morning of Quentin Moses. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time.”

Miami Dolphins player Jason Taylor, 42, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this year, was devastated by the news, adding, “My heart breaks for former teammate and friend Quentin Moses and his family. Thoughts, prayers and tears! So sad. Life is too short #RIP.”

