Lady Gaga Crowd Surfs & Metallica’s Mic Goes Out During Fiery Grammys Duet

Talk about a collaboration. Metallica and Lady Gaga made history at the 59th annual Grammy Awards when they took the stage at the Staples Center and seriously brought the wow factor with a performance of ‘Moth Into Flame.’

Metallica have taken home eight Grammy Awards in the past, so it’s no surprise that they know how to rock the stage. And we all know Lady Gaga knows how to put on a show — and we were reminded last weekend during the Super Bowl!

The band and Gaga absolutely shook the stage in a fire-filled performance, and even though lead singer, James Hetfield‘s mic wasn’t working, they still made it work. Midway through the song, he just went over and shared Gaga’s mic! Plus, he got it all to himself when she jumped into the crowd!

The song, “Moth Into Flame” was released by the band in 2016, about the fall of a pop star. The band previously admitted that they were inspired after seeing the documentary based on Amy Winehouse‘s life. “When I watched it, it really made me sad that a talented person like that fell for the fame part of it,” James said in an interview. “But, to some degree, I see that mentality reflected in everyday life — people obsessively taking selfies and sending them to friends for validation.”

This was Metallica’s fourth time performing on stage, and this year were nominated for Best Rock Song for the “Hardwired” from their most recent album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct. This was Gaga’s fifth time taking the stage; last year she joined in for a tribute to David Bowie.

In a recent interview, Gaga revealed she was always a Metallica fan, but her costar and director in her upcoming film, A Star Is Born, actually helped coordinate the gig. “I was at Bradley’s house with [Metallica drummer] Lars [Ulrich] and we were just hanging out,” she told Apple Music Beats 1 host Zane Lowe on Feb. 8. “He’s amazing. I went to see them live, I saw them recently and we were watching the show, those guys play better than they’ve played in their whole lives.”

