Meryl Streep Slams Trump Over ‘Overrated’ Diss In Powerful Human Rights Gala Speech

After President Donald Trump, 70, called Meryl Streep, 67, “overrated” in response to her scathing speech at the Golden Globes condemning his policies, it was only a matter of time before she gave an even snappier response. While accepting the Ally for Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2017 Greater New York Gala Dinner on February 11, Meryl used her time onstage to deliver a powerful and poignant speech about the current state of affairs in the country. But she started out with a little joke, first.

“Yes, I am the most overrated, over-decorated, and currently, over-berated actress… of my generation,” Meryl said. “But that is why you invited me here! Right?” So good! Just like at the Globes, Meryl never mentioned Trump by name in her speech, but it was more than clear who she was speaking about:

“‘Evil prospers when good men do nothing’… ain’t that the truth,” Streep said at the gala. “We shouldn’t be surprised that fundamentalists, of all stripes, everywhere, are exercised and fuming. We shouldn’t be surprised that these profound changes come at a much steeper cost than it seems would lie true in the 20th century. We shouldn’t be surprised if not everyone is totally down with it.

“But if we live through this precarious moment… if his catastrophic instinct to retaliate doesn’t lead us to nuclear winter, we will have much to thank this president for because he will have woken us up to how fragile freedom really is…,” Meryl continued. “The whip of the Executive can, through a Twitter feed, lash and intimidate, punish and humiliate, delegitimize the press and imagined enemies with spasmodic regularity and easily provoked predictability.”

