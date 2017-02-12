Melissa McCarthy Reprises Sean Spicer On ‘SNL’ & Accuses Nordstrom Of Terrorism

Image Courtesy of NBC

‘SNL’ got right down to business for the Feb. 11 episode, wasting no time roasting White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer with a hilarious cold open! Melissa McCarthy reprised her iconic role, delivering major laughs. You’ve got to see this!

The superstar cast of Saturday Night Live brought their A-game for the Feb. 11 episode, delivering laughs off the bat with a hysterical cold open! Melissa McCarthy, 46, graced the iconic 8H stage yet again, to portray Press Secretary Sean Spicer, 45, in a wild sketch which illustrated his frosty relationship with the press. This time, she slammed Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka Trump‘s clothing line and accessories, even accusing the brand of “terrorism.” Melissa began, “That’s Nordstrom’s loss. These are high quality products, I’m wearing one of her bangles now!”

She continues, “It’s beautiful, shimmery, elegant and $39.99.” An ad for the jewelry piece even flashed below, causing the audience to crack up! Melissa then lifted up her leg high in the sky, to flash her stylish heels! Kate McKinnon, also got into full costume to portray Jeff Sessions. “We all know there are two kinds of crime…regular and black,” she said, before getting shoved aside! All eyes will surely be Donald Trump‘s Twitter account after this politically charged sketch!

Alec Baldwin, 58, also got in the zone, while serving as the host for the 17th time in his career. Last week, Alec’s Donald and Steve Bannon, 63, (in the form of a grim reaper) teamed up for the opening sketch to call important figures including the Australian Prime Minister, with whom Trump had a notoriously fiery conversation with. Meanwhile, Rosie O’Donnell, 54, recently revealed she would happily portray Donald’s chief strategist, so who knows what’s next!

HollywoodLifers, did YOU love the Saturday Night Live cold open? Let us know!

