Meek Mill Slams His Ex Nicki Minaj At Star-Studded Concert: ‘F**k These B***hes’

Yikes! Meek Mill reportedly decided to air out his dirty laundry while performing in front of a huge crowd on Feb. 11, publicly slamming his ex Nicki Minaj! The rapper even proudly said he was single, before yelling ‘f**k these b***hes.’ Here’s the scoop!

Shots fired! It looks like the love story between Meek Mill, 29, and Nicki Minaj, 34, is officially over. The rapper reportedly decided to vent his frustrations about his ex while performing at the Wells Fargo in Philadelphia on Feb. 11, according to MediaTakeOut. During a break in between his one of his songs, he brazenly told fans, “I’m back on my own again. F**k these b***hes.” While his message could be directed towards anybody, fans are convinced that he was calling out his former flame! Several people showed up to check out the star-studded event, since the special guests included Rick Ross, DMX, Nipsey Hussle, Jadakiss, Tory Lanez, T.I., Yo Gotti, and YG.

Nicki and Meek were exclusively dating for two years, before the “Anaconda” rapper confirmed their breakup in early Jan. 2017 with a tweet revealing she was single and working on her career. She’s continued to bring her A-game, last delivering her vocals for “Bom Bidi Bom,” a new single off of the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack featuring Nick Jonas, which was released on Feb. 10.

Nicki has dated her fair share of rappers, as she was last in a relationship with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Safaree Samuels from 2002 to 2014. She made it clear The Pinkprint album, which dropped in 2014, was inspired from their very public split. As we previously reported, Nicki is done with dating the same kind of men and ending up with the same result.

“Nicki’s changing up her diet. She’s tired of eating at the same rap and hip hop buffets,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It’s just a lot of cheap food that taste good in the moment but leaves her feeling like shit and full of regrets the next day. Meek, Drake, she has love for them all, but they aren’t ready and will never be ready for a Michelin star entree like her.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meek was calling out Nicki? Let us know below!

