Maren Morris & Alicia Keys Steal The Show With Epic Performance At The Grammys

Maren Morris and Alicia Keys teamed up for one incredible duet at the Grammys on Feb. 12. With their amazing performance of Maren’s song ‘Once,’ these two fierce ladies proved once again why they’re two of the greatest artists in the world.

Maren Morris, 26, who just won her very first Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance, started out the song in a plunging black bodysuit. Her voice sounded truly incredible. Maren alone would have been a terrific performance, but Alicia Keys, 36, soon joined Maren and made it even better. Alicia rocked a sexy metallic jumpsuit.

These two artists sounded amazing together. If this performance doesn’t empower all the ladies out there, we don’t know what will. Alicia and Maren are truly forces to be reckoned with in the music industry. Celebs like Nick Jonas, 24, and Kelsea Ballerini, 23, gave them a standing ovation.

Morris was nominated for four Grammy Awards this year, including Best New Artist. She was also nominated for Best Country Album for her debut album, Hero, as well as Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for her hit single, “My Church.”

This wasn’t the first time Maren and Alicia have performed together. The two artists also performed on CMT’s Crossroads in 2016 and showed they’re a match made in music heaven.

“Maren does her style and I do my style and they blend so well together. So I think that has been cool, to really learn that we are both ‘go with the flow,’ easygoing and all about making it great,” Alicia told Rolling Stone about performing with Maren.

