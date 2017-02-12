L&HH Adds No Fighting Clause To Contracts—If Cast Brawl They’ll Pay For It

Image Courtesy of VH1

Yikes! The fighting has gotten so crazy on ‘L&HH’ that the bosses have banned it and the penalties for getting into a brawl could have severe consequences!

The fights on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood have gotten so out of control on past seasons that reportedly a no-fight clause has been added into cast member contracts, according to TMZ. Any cast member hoping to sign up for another season will face stiff penalties for getting into any physical altercation.

The producers on the show are allegedly done with the fighting. Any time there’s been a blowout it costed days in production. If any fight happens in the new season, the cast members involved will be the ones to pay for it. Reportedly, it’s up to the producers how much they would fine someone involved in a brawl and to top it off, suspension and termination from the show would also still on the table. Yikes! Those are some hefty punishments!

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta faced a similar sort of situation back in 2015, according to TMZ. Anyone who got in a fight on that show was said to be suspended, cut from the rest of the episode, without pay. Whoa! The Atlanta based crew had to put a stop to the fighting after a bunch a advertisers complained and execs were reportedly even flew to Atlanta to give the cast a stern taking to.

Minus getting physical, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s cast remains as dramatic as ever. Stevie J, 45, had to take down a throwback pic with his exes Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Mimi Faust, 47. Apparently, Mimi was having none of it and commented, “YO….Take this Lame Sh*t Down!!!! This ain’t That. #NoTWithTheS***. #Sh*t.” Stevie did end up removing the picture. LOL!

