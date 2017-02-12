KKK Imperial Wizard Found Dead Under ‘Suspicious Circumstances’ Near Missouri River

Courtesy of Youtube

A Ku Klux Klan leader who went missing earlier in the week was found dead by a river in Missouri on Feb. 11. Get the details on the mysterious death here.

Frank Ancona, 51, a self-proclaimed “imperial wizard” of a Ku Klux Klan chapter near St. Louis, was found dead next to his car near a river in Missouri after having been reported missing by his boss the day before. The body was reportedly found under suspicious circumstances on Feb. 11, days after the victim was last seen. The KKK leader ran a website supporting the “Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan” and threatened protesters with “lethal force” after the Ferguson police shooting that led to the death of Michael Brown.

Frank’s wife, Malissa Ancona, told police the last time she saw her husband was when he was called in to make a delivery out of state for work, packed up some belongings — including his guns — and left on Feb. 8, according to the Daily Journal. However, authorities say that Frank’s boss never called to ask him to make that delivery and he was in fact the one to report the KKK leader missing on Feb. 10, after he did not show up for work.

When police came to Frank’s home they found a safe smashed up, though Leadwood Police Chief William Dickey said they did not suspect a burglary, even though the contents was missing. Officers questioned Malissa about a Facebook post she put up trying to find a roommate for Frank on the day he went missing. Malissa explained that Frank was going to be filing for a divorce and would need a roommate to help pay the bills.”This isn’t like my dad,” Frank’s son, also named Frank Ancona, wrote in a Facebook post he put up in the evening on Feb. 9 after not having heard from his father since the day he left. There has been no suspect named by police in the case of Frank’s death and no reported arrests.

