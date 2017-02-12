Kevin Durant & Ex-Teammate Russell Westbrook Fuel Fights With Trash Talk During Game

Image Courtesy of Twitter

Yikes. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook shamelessly got into a shouting match on Feb. 11, during the tension-filled game between the Warriors and Thunder. The two weren’t afraid to exchange some major trash talk! See jaw-dropping pics and videos!

Russell Westbrook, 28, and Kevin Durant, 28, had a very heated exchange while heading back to their huddles after a timeout was called in the third quarter of the Warriors vs. Thunder game on Feb. 11. The two were seen yelling from the top of their lungs, with Russell taunting his competitor by repeating the phrase, “I’m coming.” Kevin seemingly responded, “so what?” They both gave each other dirty looks, while waving their arms in the air to start a scene. Thunder fans were even booing Kevin, chanting “cupcake” to throw him off during the match!

Some fans wore shirts calling Kevin a coward, proving tensions were flying high. Tonight’s game was in Oklahoma City, marking Kevin’s first time back since he left the team for the Warriors, causing even more of an uproar. Before insults were fired, he managed to keep his cool, delivering several dazzling plays. It’s clear his departure from the Warriors didn’t sit well with everyone, including one fancy steakhouse restaurant owner.

Kevin wanted to have a meal at one of the nicer steakhouses in the city during his stay after the highly anticipated game. However, the proprietor isn’t quite ready to forgive the star athlete for leaving. “I thought about it, but I said no, I can’t do that, because I have Thunder players that come in after games,” Dave Osborn boldly said to CBS Sports. “Thunder players come in, fans come in, so I just said, ‘I can’t do that to them.’ It wouldn’t be fair.”

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t get enough of the drama on the court, with several taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts. One wrote, “Westbrook: I’m gonna rip out your heart. Durant: Our team is winning,” while another added, “on my way to get ‘I’M COMIN’! I’M COMIN’! I’M COMIN’!’ tattooed on my forehead god bless you russell westbrook.” Yikes!

