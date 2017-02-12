Justin Bieber Skips Grammys To Have Sushi By Himself & Records On Instagram Live

Where are U now Justin Bieber? He definitely wasn’t at the 2017 Grammys ceremony Feb. 12, as he decided to skip out and have a nice quiet evening eating sushi all alone. We’ve got the details on how he told his Instagram fans that he was taking some me time instead of attending music’s biggest night.

Justin Bieber decided to love himself by skipping out on the 59th annual Grammy Awards, despite being up for some of the night’s biggest honors. With about half an hour to go in the live telecast, he hit up his Instagram live to tell his fans he was riding around town, gushed over how much he loved his driver and revealed that he’s been feeling sick for the past three weeks. He didn’t indicate if that was the reason why he blew off the Grammys, where he was up for Song of the Year and Album of the Year, two of the night’s top prizes.

The 22-year-old was up for four awards total, but it looked like he was going home empty-handed, so he knew that hitting up Staples Center wasn’t going to be worth his time. Instead he decided to go out for sushi by himself, which isn’t all that odd as he’s been known to go out on solo dining trips, even making pals with random strangers. He didn’t appear to be dressed up for any post-Grammy after parties, wearing a hoodie his pair of black rimmed glasses.

The Biebs was up for the night’s biggest award, Album of the Year, for his pop perfection Purpose. He’s up against such strong competition though, as Beyonce‘s Lemonade and Adele’s 25 are expected to battle it out for music’s biggest honor. He’s was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, and his “Love Yourself” was up for Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year. In all three categories he lost to 28-year-old Adele.

He made fun of the beautiful Brit earlier in the day with a mean joke about her massive hit “Hello.” He asked his 77 million Instagram followers, “Why did Adele cross the road?” during a live session. “She wanted to say hello from the other side,” he added, while laughing hysterically. OMG, what a dad joke move!

